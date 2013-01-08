Soccer-Champions League final fixture
June 2 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Champions LeagueFinal Final match on Friday Main Tournament - Final Saturday, June 3 (GMT) Juventus (Italy) v Real Madrid (Spain) (1845)
Jan 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English League Cup Semifinal first leg matches on Tuesday Bradford City (IV) 3 Naki Wells 19, Rory McArdle 77, Carl McHugh 88 Aston Villa 1 Andreas Weimann 83 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 22,245 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, January 9 Chelsea v Swansea City (1945)
June 2 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the Champions LeagueFinal Final match on Friday Main Tournament - Final Saturday, June 3 (GMT) Juventus (Italy) v Real Madrid (Spain) (1845)
June 2 Manchester City will close the gap on rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur next season, manager Pep Guardiola has said after the side secured a third-placed Premier League finish in his debut campaign.