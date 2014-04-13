Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English FA Cup Semifinal matches on Sunday Sunday, April 13 Hull City 5 Yannick Sagbo 42, Matty Fryatt 49, Tom Huddlestone 54, Stephen Quinn 67, David Meyler 90+3 Sheffield United (III) 3 Jose Baxter 19, Stefan Scougall 44, Jamie Murphy 90 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 71,820 - - - Saturday, April 12 Wigan Athletic (II) 1 Jordi Gomez 63pen Arsenal 1 Per Mertesacker 82 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 82,185 - - -
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.