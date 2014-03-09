Soccer-AC Milan sign Deulofeu on loan from Everton
LONDON, Jan 23 Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined AC Milan on loan until the end of the season, both clubs said on Monday.
March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English FA Cup 6th Round matches on Sunday Sunday, March 9 Manchester City 1 Samir Nasri 68 Wigan Athletic (II) 2 Jordi Gomez 27pen, James Perch 47 - - - Hull City 3 Curtis Davies 68, David Meyler 72, Matty Fryatt 77 Missed penalty: Sone Aluko 35 Sunderland 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,047 - - - Sheffield United (III) 2 Ryan Flynn 65, John Brayford 67 Charlton Athletic (II) 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 30,048 - - - Saturday, March 8 Arsenal 4 Mesut Ozil 7, Mikel Arteta 68pen, Olivier Giroud 83,85 Everton 1 Romelu Lukaku 32 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 59,719 - - -
LONDON, Jan 23 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been charged with misconduct after appearing to push the fourth official during a Premier League match against Burnley, the FA said on Monday.
LONDON, Jan 23 Sunderland's Senegalese defender Papy Djilobodji risks a four- match ban after being charged with violent conduct for an incident unseen by match officials but caught on video during his side's defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.