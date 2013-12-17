Soccer-Liverpool's Lallana out with thigh injury - reports
March 28 Liverpool's England midfielder Adam Lallana could be out for up to a month after suffering a thigh injury on international duty, British media reported on Tuesday.
Dec 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English League Cup 5th Round first leg matches on Tuesday Leicester City (II) 1 Lloyd Dyer 77 Manchester City 3 Aleksandar Kolarov 8, Edin Dzeko 41,53 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 31,319 - - - Sunderland 2 Fabio Borini 88, Ki Sung-Yueng 119 Chelsea 1 Lee Cattermole 46og Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 20,731 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, December 18 Stoke City v Manchester United (1945) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (1945)
LONDON, March 28 Former defender Jonathan Woodgate has returned to Middlesbrough as first-team coach, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
March 28 The Europa League offers Manchester United a great alternative route into next season's Champions League as they battle for a top four slot in the Premier League, former manager Alex Ferguson has said.