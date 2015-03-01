Soccer-English Football League launches streaming service for overseas fans
MANCHESTER, England, May 3 The English Football League is launching a streaming broadcast service targeted at overseas fans of Championship and lower league clubs.
March 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summary from the English League Cup Final match on Sunday Chelsea 2 John Terry 45, Kyle Walker 56og Tottenham Hotspur 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 89,297 - - -
BARCELONA, May 3 Manchester United were given a much-needed boost in defence ahead of their Europa League semi-final first leg at Celta Vigo as coach Jose Mourinho said on Wednesday that Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly had all been passed fit. Centre backs Smalling and Jones have not played for six weeks since getting injured on England duty while Bailly has recovered after being forced off during Sunday's 1-1 draw with Swansea City.