Soccer-Bournemouth sign Bosnia keeper Begovic from Chelsea
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
Jan 10 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English League Cup Semifinal first leg matches on Tuesday Manchester United 2 Juan Mata 56, Marouane Fellaini 87 Hull City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 65,798 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, January 11 Southampton v Liverpool (1945)
May 30 Bournemouth have signed Bosnia goalkeeper Asmir Begovic on a long-term deal from Premier League champions Chelsea.
MADRID, May 30 Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale said on Tuesday he regretted rushing back from ankle surgery earlier in the season and admitted he was not fully fit for the Champions League final against Juventus in his home city of Cardiff.