Dec 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English League Cup 5th Round matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, December 17
AFC Bournemouth (II) 1 Dan Gosling 57
Liverpool 3 Raheem Sterling 20,51, Lazar Markovic 27
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 11,347
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 4 Nabil Bentaleb 18, Nacer Chadli 46, Harry Kane 63, Roberto Soldado 70
Newcastle United 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 34,677
- - -
Tuesday, December 16
Derby County (II) 1 Craig Bryson 71
Red Card: Jake Buxton 78
Chelsea 3 Eden Hazard 23, Filipe Luis 56, Andre Schuerrle 82
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 30,639
- - -
Sheffield United (III) 1 Mark McNulty 63
Southampton 0
Red Card: Florin Gardos 90+1
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,906
- - -