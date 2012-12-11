Soccer-Juve must be "fiendish" to beat Real, says Allegri
CARDIFF, June 2 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says his team need to be "fiendish" to beat Real Madrid in Saturday's Champions League final.
Dec 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the English League Cup 5th Round first leg matches on Tuesday Bradford City (IV) 1 Garry Thompson 17 Arsenal 1 Thomas Vermaelen 88 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 23,971 - - - Norwich City 1 Steve Morison 19 Aston Villa 4 Brett Holman 21, Andreas Weimann 78,83, Christian Benteke 90 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,142 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, December 12 Swansea City v Middlesbrough (1945)
CARDIFF, June 2 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says his team need to be "fiendish" to beat Real Madrid in Saturday's Champions League final.
June 2 English champions Chelsea earned 150.8 million pounds ($194 million) from the Premier League this season while bottom side Sunderland were paid more than Leicester City got as title winners last year thanks to a new broadcast contract. The 2016-17 campaign was the first under the 5.1 billion pounds TV rights deal signed in 2015, with the total value of the league's central payments to clubs rising to 2.4 billion pounds from 1.6 billion a year earlier. Sunderland, w