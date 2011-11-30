Nov 30 English League Cup quarter-final summaries on Wednesday Manchester United 1 Federico Macheda 68pen Crystal Palace (II) 2 Darren Ambrose 65, Glenn Murray 98 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 52,624 - - - Played on Tuesday Arsenal 0 Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 83 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 60,028 - - - Cardiff City (II) 2 Kenny Miller 19, Anthony Gerrard 50 Blackburn Rovers 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,436 - - - Chelsea 0 Liverpool 2 Maxi Rodriguez 58, Martin Kelly 63 Missed penalty: Andy Carroll 22 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,511 - - - (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) ((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net) Please double-click on the newslink: for soccer stories