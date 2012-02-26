Liverpool fans are seen at the Ataturk Olympic stadium in Istanbul in this May 25, 2005 file photo. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

LONDON Liverpool return to Wembley Stadium for the first time since 1996 on Sunday as they seek to win an eighth League Cup when they face second tier Cardiff City in the final.

Captain Steven Gerrard has never played at the stadium in Liverpool colours, despite winning two FA Cups and two League Cups when the Millennium Stadium was being used for major finals while Wembley was being rebuilt.

It could also be a milestone for Liverpool's Kenny Dalglish as he bids to become only the third manager, after Manchester United's Alex Ferguson and former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho, to win every major domestic honour in England.

Championship side Cardiff, with Gerrard's cousin Anthony in central defence, are the first Welsh club to reach the League Cup final, although they were at Wembley more recently than Liverpool, having lost the 2008 FA Cup final to Portsmouth.

Liverpool, despite being huge favourites just as in the 2001 League Cup final with Birmingham City and the 2006 FA Cup final versus West Ham United, are taking nothing for granted.

"They were very difficult games and we had to dig deep to come through them," he said. "I want to walk up those steps and lift the Cup above my head."

