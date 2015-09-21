Football - AFC Bournemouth v Sunderland - Barclays Premier League - Vitality Stadium, Dean Court - 19/9/15Sunderland manager Dick Advocaat before the matchMandatory Credit: Action Images / Matthew ChildsLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data,...

LONDON Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat said on Monday he would not stick around in the job if he felt someone else could do it better following the team's woeful start to the Premier League season.

Advocaat told reporters on Monday: "Let’s be clear, if I feel that it is better for somebody else to take over then I will be the first man to say, 'if it is better for the club, I will go.' Believe me."

Sunderland are without a win in six matches, a hugely disappointing start after Advocaat took over from Gus Poyet in March and helped them avoid what looked like certain relegation to The Championship.

Sunderland finished three points clear of the drop with Advocaat as caretaker boss, before, after some reluctance and a meeting with his wife, he decided to take the job full time.

But so far Sunderland have not replicated last season's form and even at this early stage of the season, look set for another battle against relegation.

Things are not about to get any easier for the Black Cats either as they take on league leaders Manchester City in the third round of the League Cup on Tuesday.

John O’Shea is expected to be back in the side after recovering from illness while Younes Kaboul is suspended following his red card in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth that saw Sunderland sink into last place in the standings.

