Chelsea's interim coach Roberto Di Matteo has dropped Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard to the bench for his first game in charge, Tuesday's FA Cup fifth-round replay at second tier Birmingham City.

Michael Essien, Daniel Sturridge and fit-again captain John Terry are also among the substitutes at St Andrews while England left back Ashley Cole is out with an ankle injury.

Fernando Torres and Salomon Kalou are recalled to the attack and will play alongside Juan Mata.

Ryan Bertrand comes in for Cole with Raul Meireles, John Obi Mikel and Ramires forming the midfield trio.

Italian Di Matteo was put in charge for the rest of the season after Portuguese Andre Villas-Boas was sacked on Sunday.

(Writing by Tony Jimenez)