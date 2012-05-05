LONDON May 5 Chelsea and Liverpool left 85 million pounds ($137.35 million)worth of striking talent out of their starting line-ups with Fernando Torres and Andy Carroll named as substitutes for the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Torres, who moved from Liverpool to Chelsea in January 2011 for 50 million pounds and who has scored four goals in his last two matches, started the last two games but Didier Drogba was named up front supported by Salomon Kalou and Juan Mata.

Drogba has scored three goals in the three FA Cup finals Chelsea have won in the last six seasons and could close in on Ian Rush's all-time record of five final goals for Liverpool if maintains his record of scoring in every competitive match he has played at Wembley.

John Terry, suspended for the Champions League final on May 19, also has a chance of making history for Chelsea by becoming the first player to captain his team to four FA Cup final successes.

Steven Gerrard will skipper Liverpool but there was no place for Liverpool veteran Jamie Carragher who was named among the substitutes.

Liverpool are chasing the second leg of a domestic Cup double after winning the League Cup in February. Chelsea are hoping for the first leg of their own double which they hope to complete with victory in the Champions League final against Bayern Munich in Munich.

Teams

Chelsea: 1-Petr Cech; 17-Jose Bosingwa, 2-Branislav Ivanovic, 26-John Terry (captain), 3-Ashley Cole; 12-John Obi Mikel, 8-Frank Lampard; 7-Ramires, 10-Juan Mata, 21-Salomon Kalou; 11-Didier Drogba.

Liverpool: 25-Jose Reina; 2-Glen Johnson, 5-Daniel Agger, 37-Martin Skrtel, 3-Jose Enrique; 14-Jordan Henderson, 8-Steven Gerrard (captain), 20-Jay Spearing, 19-Stewart Downing, 39-Craig Bellamy, 7-Luis Suarez

Referee: Phil Dowd ($1 = 0.6189 British pounds) (Editing by Ed Osmond)