Venus beats Kerber in Miami, Konta ousts Halep
Venus Williams beat top seed Angelique Kerber on Wednesday to advance to a Miami Open semi-final against Britain's Johanna Konta.
Injured striker Robin van Persie is expected to miss Manchester United's Capital One Cup tie against Liverpool on Wednesday but could be fit for Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion.
"I don't think Robin van Persie will play on Wednesday but he has an outside chance for Saturday," manager David Moyes told reporters on Tuesday.
The Dutchman was sidelined for the 4-1 defeat at Manchester City on Sunday due to a groin strain and United missed the man whose 26 league goals last season helped them to the title.
Moyes said at the time he hoped to have him back for the third-round cup tie which is likely to see Uruguay striker Luis Suarez return for Liverpool after a 10-match ban for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic last season.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; editing by Tony Jimenez)
Venus Williams beat top seed Angelique Kerber on Wednesday to advance to a Miami Open semi-final against Britain's Johanna Konta.
BUENOS AIRES The Argentine FA, lacking proper leadership since 2015 and fearful its national team might not reach the World Cup finals without banned captain Lionel Messi, elected a third-tier club chairman and former roadsweeper as its president on Wednesday.
LONDON England's new test captain Joe Root will seek to bolster his leadership skills with big scores and has promised to ensure the side are better prepared to defend the Ashes in Australia than they were on the previous trip.