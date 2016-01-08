Football Soccer - West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City - Barclays Premier League - The Hawthorns - 2/1/16West Brom manager Tony Pulis before the matchAction Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepic

LONDON West Bromwich Albion are charging 1993 ticket prices for this weekend's FA Cup third-round tie at home to Bristol City to entice fans to the Hawthorns but manager Tony Pulis fears fixture congestion is undermining the competition.

Pulis is not alone in questioning why a full round of Premier League and Championship matches has been scheduled for midweek following both the FA Cup third and fourth-round weekends.

The tight turnaround means managers are faced with a dilemma of whether to rest players to prioritise the winning of crucial league points.

"I'm a traditionalist who thinks the FA Cup is the greatest cup competition in world football and it deserves a clear run so that managers can pick their strongest sides without being concerned about a league match a few days later," Pulis told a news conference on Friday.

The FA Cup third round is traditionally one of the most exciting events of the season, when the top clubs enter the fray and lower league sides who have survived the early rounds dream of shocks and a boost to their bank accounts.

With survival in, or promotion to, the money-spinning Premier League the priority these days, however, the gloss has been taken off the FA Cup in recent years, although it remains a cherished piece of silverware.

"There's a special atmosphere about these games which no other competition generates," said Pulis, who expects Championship side Bristol City to have a large away following.

Sunderland face holders Arsenal on Saturday and a few days later play Swansea City in a league relegation battle.

Manager Sam Allardyce said he would rest top players for the trip to Arsenal.

"If the Premier League decides to put a stupid fixture midweek when they don't bloody need to, then I haven't got much choice than to make changes," said Allardyce.

"Don't give me stick when I change the side at Arsenal. Give the Premier League stick, not the managers."

Newcastle United, who like Sunderland are in the relegation zone, face Watford on Saturday and while manager Steve McClaren is likely to make changes, goalkeeper Rob Elliott says the players will be taking the game seriously, hoping a win could help in their survival battle.

"It can snowball, and that's what we're hoping for," said Elliot in the Northern Echo.

"I think it's an important competition, and hopefully we'll be able to kick-start things there."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)