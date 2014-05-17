LONDON May 17 List of winners and runners-up in the FA Cup final since the competition restarted in the 1945-46 season after World War Two: Season Winners Runners-up Score 1945-46 Derby County Charlton Athletic 4-1 aet 1946-47 Charlton Athletic Burnley 1-0 aet 1947-48 Manchester United Blackpool 4-2 1948-49 Wolverhampton Wan. Leicester City 3-1 1949-50 Arsenal Liverpool 2-0 1950-51 Newcastle United Blackpool 2-0 1951-52 Newcastle United Arsenal 1-0 1952-53 Blackpool Bolton Wanderers 4-3 1953-54 West Bromwich Albion Preston North End 3-2 1954-55 Newcastle United Manchester City 3-1 1955-56 Manchester City Birmingham City 3-1 1956-57 Aston Villa Manchester United 2-1 1957-58 Bolton Wanderers Manchester United 2-0 1958-59 Nottingham Forest Luton Town 2-1 1959-60 Wolverhampton Wan. Blackburn Rovers 3-0 1960-61 Tottenham Hotspur Leicester City 2-0 1961-62 Tottenham Hotspur Burnley 3-1 1962-63 Manchester United Leicester City 3-1 1963-64 West Ham United Preston North End 3-2 1964-65 Liverpool Leeds United 2-1 aet 1965-66 Everton Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 1966-67 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 2-1 1967-68 West Bromwich Albion Everton 1-0 aet 1968-69 Manchester City Leicester City 1-0 1969-70 Chelsea Leeds United 2-1 aet (replay at Old Trafford after 2-2 draw) 1970-71 Arsenal Liverpool 2-1 aet 1971-72 Leeds United Arsenal 1-0 1972-73 Sunderland Leeds United 1-0 1973-74 Liverpool Newcastle United 3-0 1974-75 West Ham United Fulham 2-0 1975-76 Southampton Manchester United 1-0 1976-77 Manchester United Liverpool 2-1 1977-78 Ipswich Town Arsenal 1-0 1978-79 Arsenal Manchester United 3-2 1979-80 West Ham United Arsenal 1-0 1980-81 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City 3-2 (replay at Wembley Stadium after 1-1 draw) 1981-82 Tottenham Hotspur Queens Park Rangers 1-0(replay at Wembley Stadium after 1-1 draw) 1982-83 Manchester United Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 (replay at Wembley Stadium after 2-2 draw) 1983-84 Everton Watford 2-0 1984-85 Manchester United Everton 1-0 aet 1985-86 Liverpool Everton 3-1 1986-87 Coventry City Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 aet 1987-88 Wimbledon Liverpool 1-0 1988-89 Liverpool Everton 3-2 aet 1989-90 Manchester United Crystal Palace 1-0(replay at Wembley Stadium after 3-3 draw) 1990-91 Tottenham Hotspur Nottingham Forest 2-1 aet 1991-92 Liverpool Sunderland 2-0 1992-93 Arsenal Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 aet(replay at Wembley Stadium after 1-1 draw) 1993-94 Manchester United Chelsea 4-0 1994-95 Everton Manchester United 1-0 1995-96 Manchester United Liverpool 1-0 1996-97 Chelsea Middlesbrough 2-0 1997-98 Arsenal Newcastle United 2-0 1998-99 Manchester United Newcastle United 2-0 1999-2000 Chelsea Aston Villa 1-0 2000-01 Liverpool Arsenal 2-1 2001-02 Arsenal Chelsea 2-0 2002-03 Arsenal Southampton 1-0 2003-04 Manchester United Millwall 3-0 2004-05 Arsenal Manchester United 0-0 aet (Arsenal won 5-4 on penalties) 2005-06 Liverpool West Ham United 3-3 aet Liverpool won 3-1 on penalties) 2006-07 Chelsea Manchester United 1-0 aet 2007-08 Portsmouth Cardiff City 1-0 2008-09 Chelsea Everton 2-1 2009-10 Chelsea Portsmouth 1-0 2010-11 Manchester City Stoke City 1-0 2011-12 Chelsea Liverpool 2-1 2012-13 Wigan Athletic Manchester City 1-0 2013-14 Arsenal Hull City 3-2 aet