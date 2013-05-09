LONDON May 9 Manchester City play Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup final on Saturday.
Where: Wembley Stadium
Kickoff: 1615 GMT
Referee: Andre Marriner
Routes to the final:
Manchester City
Third round Watford (h) 3-0
Fourth round Stoke City (a) 0-1
Fifth round Leeds United (h) 4-0
Sixth round Barnsley (h) 5-0
Semi-final Chelsea 2-1
Wigan Athletic
Third round Bournemouth (h) 1-1
Bournemouth (a) 0-1
Fourth round Macclesfield Town (a) 0-1
Fifth round Huddersfield Town (a) 1-4
Sixth round Everton (a) 0-3
Semi-Final Millwall 2-0
FA Cup history:
Manchester City
* Manchester City are appearing in their 10th FA Cup final since being founded in 1880. They have won the cup five times previously (1904, 1934, 1956, 1969, 2011) and runners-up four times (1926, 1933, 1955 and 1981).
* Their biggest win in the competition was 10-1 against Swindon Town in January 1930.
* Their heaviest defeat was 6-0 to Preston North End in January 1897.
Wigan Athletic
* Wigan Athletic are making their first appearance in an FA Cup final since being founded in 1932.
* Their biggest win in the competition was 8-1 against Fleetwood in 1962.
* Their heaviest defeat was 5-0 to Ashton United in 1955.
FA Cup odds according to Ladbrokes as of May 5:
Manchester City 2/5
Wigan Athletic 7/1 (Editing by Toby Davis)