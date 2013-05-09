LONDON May 9 Manchester City play Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Where: Wembley Stadium

Kickoff: 1615 GMT

Referee: Andre Marriner

Routes to the final:

Manchester City

Third round Watford (h) 3-0

Fourth round Stoke City (a) 0-1

Fifth round Leeds United (h) 4-0

Sixth round Barnsley (h) 5-0

Semi-final Chelsea 2-1

Wigan Athletic

Third round Bournemouth (h) 1-1

Bournemouth (a) 0-1

Fourth round Macclesfield Town (a) 0-1

Fifth round Huddersfield Town (a) 1-4

Sixth round Everton (a) 0-3

Semi-Final Millwall 2-0

FA Cup history:

Manchester City

* Manchester City are appearing in their 10th FA Cup final since being founded in 1880. They have won the cup five times previously (1904, 1934, 1956, 1969, 2011) and runners-up four times (1926, 1933, 1955 and 1981).

* Their biggest win in the competition was 10-1 against Swindon Town in January 1930.

* Their heaviest defeat was 6-0 to Preston North End in January 1897.

Wigan Athletic

* Wigan Athletic are making their first appearance in an FA Cup final since being founded in 1932.

* Their biggest win in the competition was 8-1 against Fleetwood in 1962.

* Their heaviest defeat was 5-0 to Ashton United in 1955.

FA Cup odds according to Ladbrokes as of May 5:

Manchester City 2/5

Manchester City 2/5

Wigan Athletic 7/1