Soccer-Tottenham facing impossible task now, says Dier
LONDON, May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.
LONDON, July 10 Italian defender Matteo Darmian will have a medical at Manchester United ahead of a proposed transfer from Torino, manager Louis van Gaal said on Friday.
"I've read (the rumours) in the papers but that is true," Van Gaal told a news conference when asked if Darmian was on his way to the Premier League club for a medical.
The 25-year-old, who started all Italy's matches at last year's World Cup in Brazil, can play across the defence and United have reportedly agreed a 12.9 million pound ($20.00 million) transfer fee with Torino.
Darmian would become United's second signing of the close season after Netherlands international Memphis Depay joined from PSV Eindhoven for a fee reported to be around 30 million euros ($33.50 million).
"I'm very excited, we'll face this new adventure," Darmian told Sky Sports Italia on Friday.
"It's a dream, I'm superstitious so I won't say anything until the signatures (are signed), let's wait." ($1 = 0.6451 pounds) ($1 = 0.8954 euros) (Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Alan Baldwin)
* Dele Alli and Harry Kane went close for Spurs in the first half