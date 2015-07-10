LONDON, July 10 Italian defender Matteo Darmian will have a medical at Manchester United ahead of a proposed transfer from Torino, manager Louis van Gaal said on Friday.

"I've read (the rumours) in the papers but that is true," Van Gaal told a news conference when asked if Darmian was on his way to the Premier League club for a medical.

The 25-year-old, who started all Italy's matches at last year's World Cup in Brazil, can play across the defence and United have reportedly agreed a 12.9 million pound ($20.00 million) transfer fee with Torino.

Darmian would become United's second signing of the close season after Netherlands international Memphis Depay joined from PSV Eindhoven for a fee reported to be around 30 million euros ($33.50 million).

"I'm very excited, we'll face this new adventure," Darmian told Sky Sports Italia on Friday.

"It's a dream, I'm superstitious so I won't say anything until the signatures (are signed), let's wait." ($1 = 0.6451 pounds) ($1 = 0.8954 euros) (Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Alan Baldwin)