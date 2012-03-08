LONDON, March 8 Tottenham Hotspur and England defender Michael Dawson will almost certainly miss the rest of the season after rupturing ankle ligaments in his side's FA Cup victory over Stevenage on Wednesday, the Premier League club said.

Dawson, who was in the frame for England's squad for the European Championship, was carried off on a stretcher in the first half of the 3-1 victory at White Hart Lane after landing awkwardly.

"Scans taken this morning have determined that Michael Dawson is likely to be absent for a period of 10-12 weeks," the Spurs website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com) said.

"It is now confirmed that he suffered a ruptured ligament in his right ankle."

Dawson had only recently returned from an Achilles injury which sidelined him for four months while he missed a large chunk of last season following an ankle injury sustained while on England duty against Bulgaria. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Justin Palmer)