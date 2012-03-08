LONDON, March 8 Tottenham Hotspur and
England defender Michael Dawson will almost certainly miss the
rest of the season after rupturing ankle ligaments in his side's
FA Cup victory over Stevenage on Wednesday, the Premier League
club said.
Dawson, who was in the frame for England's squad for the
European Championship, was carried off on a stretcher in the
first half of the 3-1 victory at White Hart Lane after landing
awkwardly.
"Scans taken this morning have determined that Michael
Dawson is likely to be absent for a period of 10-12 weeks," the
Spurs website (www.tottenhamhotspur.com) said.
"It is now confirmed that he suffered a ruptured ligament in
his right ankle."
Dawson had only recently returned from an Achilles injury
which sidelined him for four months while he missed a large
chunk of last season following an ankle injury sustained while
on England duty against Bulgaria.
