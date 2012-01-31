BRUSSELS Jan 31 Premier league side Chelsea have signed Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne from Belgian side Racing Genk on a five-and-a-half year deal.

The Belgian champions said on their website that the 20-year-old would stay with them on loan until June.

The bustling De Bruyne, who has played twice for Belgium, is Genk's joint second highest scorer this season with 11 goals. He played twice against Chelsea in the Champions League group stage earlier this season.

Belgian media said Chelsea had paid 8 million euros ($10.5 million). Chelsea were expected to officially comment on the deal later on Tuesday, the final day of the January transfer window.

($1 = 0.763 Euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)