Aston Villa's Fabian Delph celebrates after scoring a goal against West Bromwich Albion during their English Premier League soccer match at Villa Park in Birmingham, central England, January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

LONDON Aston Villa and England midfielder Fabian Delph needs shoulder surgery after a training injury and could be out of action until the end of December, British media reported on Friday.

That would rule the player out of England's Euro 2016 qualifier against Slovenia next month as well as a friendly against Scotland and up to 11 Premier League matches for Villa.

The BBC reported that the 24-year-old, who started two of England's three qualifiers after making his full debut last month, would have surgery on his dislocated right shoulder next week.

He suffered the injury during a fall in training on Tuesday and had already been ruled out of Villa's trip to Everton on Saturday.

"It was an awkward fall. No-one was near him. He fell on his shoulder. It is not always straightforward so we need to go and get it checked out," manager Paul Lambert told reporters.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Ed Osmond)