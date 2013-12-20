LONDON Dec 20 Striker Clint Dempsey will return to Fulham on loan from Seattle Sounders, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The American was a fans' favourite at Craven Cottage before leaving to join London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, scoring 50 goals for the club and helping them reach the Europa League final in 2009-10.

Dempsey, 30, will return from the beginning of January and be available until March when the new Major League Soccer season begins.

"Clint will be a boost for us," Fulham manager Rene Meulensteen told a news conference ahead of Saturday's home game against Manchester City.

Fulham are second bottom of the Premier League table.

