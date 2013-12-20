UPDATE 1-Soccer-Hazard double gives Chelsea vital win over Man City
* Chelsea preserve lead at the top with 2-1 win over Man City
LONDON Dec 20 Striker Clint Dempsey will return to Fulham on loan from Seattle Sounders, the Premier League club said on Friday.
The American was a fans' favourite at Craven Cottage before leaving to join London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, scoring 50 goals for the club and helping them reach the Europa League final in 2009-10.
Dempsey, 30, will return from the beginning of January and be available until March when the new Major League Soccer season begins.
"Clint will be a boost for us," Fulham manager Rene Meulensteen told a news conference ahead of Saturday's home game against Manchester City.
Fulham are second bottom of the Premier League table.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
* Chelsea preserve lead at the top with 2-1 win over Man City
April 5 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, April 5 Chelsea 2 Eden Hazard 10,35 Missed penalty: Eden Hazard 35 Manchester City 1 Sergio Aguero 26 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 41,528 - - - Liverpool 2 Philippe Coutinho 40, Divock Origi 59 Bournemouth 2 Benik Afob
April 5 (Gracenote) - Top scorers of the English premier league on Wednesday 21 Romelu Lukaku (Everton) 19 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 18 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) 17 Diego Costa (Chelsea) 16 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Manchester United) 15 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) 14 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland) 13 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Sadio Mane (Liverpool)