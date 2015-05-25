May 25 English Championship side Derby County on Monday fired head coach Steve McClaren "with immediate effect" after the team finished eighth in the second tier this season.

The decision followed "a thorough review of the 2014-15 season" by the club's board of directors.

"The board believes that the appointment of a new head coach is required to continue the club's on-field progress and the search is now underway to appoint a successor," Derby Country said in a statement.

"The board remains firmly committed and driven to achieving promotion to the Premier League."

Former England soccer manager McClaren, 54, who has been strongly linked with the managerial vacancy at Newcastle, led Derby to the Championship playoff final in 2014. (Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Justin Palmer)