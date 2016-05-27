May 27 Derby County have offered Nigel Pearson a route back into management by appointing the former Leicester City boss on a three-year contract on Friday.

Pearson takes over from Darren Wassall, who led the club to fifth in the Championship but missed out on Premier League qualification after they lost 3-2 on aggregate to Hull City in the playoff semi-finals this month.

"We are delighted to welcome Nigel to the club," Derby Chairman Mel Morris told Derby's website (www.dcfc.co.uk).

"He is a proven winner, a highly experienced manager who has track record of success in the Championship and has also coached successfully in the Premier League."

Pearson took over for a second spell at Leicester in November 2011 and led them back to the Premier League from the Championship.

The 52-year-old guided the Foxes to top-flight safety in the 2014-15 campaign after they appeared destined for the drop for much of the season. He was sacked in the close season, however, following a breakdown in his relationship with the club's owners.

Leicester romped to the Premier League title this year under Pearson's replacement, Italian Claudio Ranieri, after starting the season as 5,000-1 outsiders. (Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)