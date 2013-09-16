LONDON, Sept 16 Sunderland manager Paolo Di Canio has been fined 8,000 pounds ($12,700) after admitting a charge of misconduct following his sending-off during the 3-1 Premier League defeat to Arsenal, the FA said on Monday.

The Italian was sent to the stands by Martin Atkinson during Saturday's match after the referee had denied bottom-of-the-table Sunderland a second equaliser at the Stadium of Light.

"(Atkinson) came to me and said: 'If you keep going with your manner I will send you up to the stand'," Di Canio told the BBC at the weekend.

"I said to him: 'If you want to complete a perfect job, you send me off'. And that is what he did. I will never invite the referee to send me off again." ($1 = 0.6275 British pounds) (Writing by Alison Wildey; Editing by Clare Fallon)