LONDON Nov 29 Manchester United midfielder Angel Di Maria will miss Tuesday's game against Stoke City and is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after limping out of Saturday's 3-0 win over Hull City.

The 26-year-old Argentine hobbled off in the 14th minute with a suspected hamstring injury and was replaced by Spaniard Ander Herrera.

"He did not come off as a precaution, he is out of Tuesday's game. It's too close," manager Louis van Gaal told the BBC.

"But we will have to wait and see how bad it is. We will know more tomorrow."

Di Maria, who signed from Real Madrid for a British record transfer fee of 59.7 million pounds ($98.79 million) in August, was troubled by repetitive hamstring issues during his time in Spain.

Goals from Chris Smalling, Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie carried fourth-placed United to a third consecutive Premier League victory.

