Britain Football Soccer - Manchester United v Leicester City - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 1/5/16Leicester City's Danny Drinkwater looks dejected after being sent offAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff/ Livepic/ Files

Danny Drinkwater feels England's Euro 2016 squad has "ridiculous quality" in midfield and the Leicester City player said he will accept coach Roy Hodgson's decision if he fails to make the final cut for the tournament.

The 26-year-old, who played a key role in Leicester's Premier League title-winning campaign this season, has been named in Hodgson's provisional 26-man squad for the tournament in France which starts on June 10.

Drinkwater, who made his England debut in March, faces stiff competition for a midfield berth from experienced internationals like Jack Wilshere and Jordan Henderson, who have both recently returned from injury.

"The midfield has a lot of quality and the players we are talking about have ridiculous quality. They have played at the top level so I would understand (if I did not go to the Euros)," Drinkwater told British media.

"I'm just trying to do what I'm best at and if that doesn't get me in then I'll have to hold my hands up."

England have warm-up matches against Turkey, Australia and Portugal before they face Russia, Slovakia and Wales in the 24-team tournament in France.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)