Much-travelled Pioli hoping for long Fiorentina stay
MILAN Much-travelled coach Stefano Pioli said he was hoping for a long stay at Fiorentina as he took the reigns at his 12th professional team on Wednesday.
PARIS Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba is leaving Chelsea after playing a leading role in their Champions League triumph, according to a report to be published in French magazine France Football on Tuesday.
Drogba, who scored the winning penalty in the shootout against Bayern Munich on Saturday after cancelling out Thomas Mueller's opener, has reportedly told his team mates "we will not be together next season."
"I am getting ready for a great leap into the unknown," he added without hinting at a possible destination.
Drogba, 34, joined Chelsea from Olympique Marseille in 2004 and has won three Premier League titles with the London club as well as four FA Cups.
PARIS When the time comes, proud champions are supposed to relinquish their crowns after fighting and snarling to the last moment. Novak Djokovic effectively waved the white flag, bowing out of the French Open with a whimper on Wednesday.