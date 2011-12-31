* Drogba joins Osgood and Bentley
* Villa spoil party with 3-1 win
LONDON Dec 31 Didier Drogba cemented his
name in Chelsea folklore with his 150th goal for the club on
Saturday but it was not enough to prevent a 3-1 home defeat by
Aston Villa in the Premier League.
The 33-year-old striker's 23rd-minute spot kick helped the
Ivory Coast international join Stamford Bridge greats Peter
Osgood and Roy Bentley on 150 goals.
Drogba scored from the penalty spot where the late Osgood's
ashes are buried and after converting his kick he pointed to the
spot, waved at the crowd and blew a kiss.
Only Frank Lampard (178), Kerry Dixon (193) and Bobby
Tambling (202) have scored more goals for the Londoners.
"It was an emotional goal for Didier and might be his last
home appearance before next month's African Nations Cup,"
manager Andre Villas-Boas told reporters.
"We will try our hardest for him to be available for the
Portsmouth game (in the FA Cup on Jan. 8)."
Before the match with Villa, the superstitious Drogba said
his 150th goal could be a late "Christmas present for the fans"
but defeat left Chelsea supporters fuming, with jeers echoing
around Stamford Bridge after the final whistle.
Chelsea's title hopes now seem over after they dropped to
fifth in the table, 11 points adrift of leaders Manchester City.
Drogba's future at Stamford Bridge is also uncertain after
Villas-Boas said talks over a contract extension had not been
resolved.
Villas-Boas added the player was free to talk to other clubs
in January because his contract was due to run out at the end of
the season.
Drogba, who joined Chelsea from Olympique Marseille for a
fee of 24 million pounds ($37.54 million) in 2004, has won three
Premier League titles at the club.
He has twice been voted Africa's player of the year.
