LONDON Multi-ownership of soccer clubs can help develop young talent and makes sound economic sense, according to Belgian Roland Duchatelet, who recently added English and Spanish sides to his expanding portfolio.

He has been a successful businessman and influential politician.

Now, with a fortune banked and politics behind him, Duchatelet believes he knows the way forward for soccer, by building the sort of network he has established at six different clubs in five countries.

Last month Charlton Athletic in the English Championship (second tier) and the Spanish second division club AD Alcorcon became the latest additions to his family's portfolio, which also includes Standard Liege and Sint-Truiden in Belgium, Carl Zeiss Jena in Germany and Hungarian club Ujpest.

At Charlton's stadium in south-east London on Thursday, he spoke for the first time since buying into the cosmopolitan world of English soccer about the advantages of multi-club ownership - allowed by European governing body UEFA as long as the teams are not involved in the same competition.

Flanked by Charlton's manager, the former England international Chris Powell, and the club's new director Katrien Meire, Duchatelet claimed that the main benefits were an ability to loan players and to draw on managerial and scouting knowledge from a diverse range of clubs.

"The way a club can survive without injecting huge amounts of money every year is by developing young players," he said.

"That's the only model. If you look at the Belgian national team, five of the players who started the last two games came from the academy of Standard Liege - (Marouane) Fellaini, (Kevin) Mirallas, (Nacer) Chadli and others. This network of clubs is very interesting to give more experience at the appropriate level.

"For example a young player here at Charlton who is not so strong but technically very good can be put in Spain where the style of football is not so tough and where these kind of players get a chance to make it."

Although fans at Standard were critical when Duchatelet, 67, sacked the coach Mircea Rednic and appointed Guy Luzon from the Israeli Under-21 team, the club have risen from a disappointing finish last season to stand 10 points clear at the top of the table.

With Charlton in the bottom three of the Championship, the popular Powell has been under some pressure, but the new owner said yesterday that discussions are underway about a new contract for him because "he's a very good coach".

(Editing by Toby Davis)