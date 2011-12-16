LONDON Dec 16 Former England midfielder Kieron Dyer's injury curse struck again on Friday when the Queens Park Rangers player was ruled out for the rest of the season.

Dyer, who hurt his foot seven minutes into his QPR debut on the opening day of the season, broke down in a reserve match against Tottenham Hotspur this week with a recurrence of the injury and faces yet more time on the sidelines.

"This is a devastating blow for Kieron," QPR manager Neil Warnock, who signed the 32-year-old on a one-year deal from relegated West Ham United in the off-season, told the club's website (www.qpr.co.uk).

"I have never met a more determined pro in my career, and he really doesn't deserve this."

Winger Dyer, who earned 33 England caps, has endured wretched luck during a career that began at his home-town club Ipswich in 1996.

After a big-money move to Newcastle United, he made 190 appearances for the north-east club despite groin and hamstring problems and a medical condition that threatened his career.

In 2006, days after a six-month injury lay-off, he suffered a freak eye injury while he was also involved in an on-pitch bust-up with team mate Lee Bowyer while at St James' Park.

He moved to West Ham United for six million pounds in 2007 but broke his right leg in two places 10 days after his debut -- an injury that ruled him out for 17 months.

Dyer was eventually released by West Ham at the end of last season having made 30 appearances in four years, just 15 of those in the starting line-up.

A hoped-for new chapter at London rivals QPR turned sour on the opening day of the season when he was carried off on a stretcher seven minutes into the match against Bolton.

Warnock said the club would stick by him despite having the option of terminating his one-year contract.

"We are aware that Kieron's contract can be terminated in January," Warnock said. "But, having spoken to (chairman) Tony Fernandes and the rest of the shareholders, we want to support Kieron in this time, even though it may mean he is not in our 25 for the rest of the season.

"I feel he has a lot to offer the club. We will be involving him in many aspects of the club while he rehabilitates." (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Clare Fallon)