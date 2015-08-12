LONDON Aug 12 Roma have signed Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko on a one-year loan from Manchester City, the Premier League club's official website reported on Tuesday.

Dzeko, who joined City in January 2011, has been loaned with a view to a permament transfer to the Serie A club "if certain conditions are met".

Dzeko joined City in January 2011 and scored plenty of important goals for them during his four-and-a-half year stay.

"I came here to win titles with Roma. Hopefully, we will win many, many trophies but first we have to work hard on the pitch and at the end, hopefully we will get where we want to be," the 29-year-old told Roma TV after completing his medical in the Italian capital.

Dzeko made a particularly huge contribution to City's history-making 2011/12 Premier League campaign, scoring 19 goals in 42 games, including the injury-time equaliser against QPR that set up the incredible climax which saw them snatch the title in the dying seconds. (Writing by Ian Chadband; editing by Martyn herman)