LONDON Aug 12 Roma have signed Bosnian striker Edin Dzeko on a one-year loan from Manchester City, the Premier League club's official website reported on Tuesday.

Dzeko, who joined City in January 2011, has been loaned with a view to a permament transfer to the Serie A club "if certain conditions are met".

Dzeko joined City in January 2011 and scored plenty of important goals for them during his four-and-a-half year stay.

"I came here to win titles with Roma. Hopefully, we will win many, many trophies but first we have to work hard on the pitch and at the end, hopefully we will get where we want to be," the 29-year-old told Roma TV after completing his medical in the Italian capital.

Dzeko made a particularly huge contribution to City's history-making 2011/12 Premier League campaign, scoring 19 goals in 42 games, including the injury-time equaliser against QPR that set up the incredible climax which saw them snatch the title in the dying seconds.

Yet he only made 11 appearances for the club last year and opportunities to break into the starting line-up were likely to be even more limited this term.

Noting how Dzeko scored 50 Premier League goals in 130 league appearances for City, winning two league titles and winners' medals in the FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield, Roma's website claimed the club had signed "one of the most sought after forwards in Europe."

"A firm favourite with the City fans and backed by an adoring nation of Bosnians, 'The Diamond' shone brightly during his time with the Blues and will be fondly remembered for having a pivotal role in City's glorious past five years," City's website reported.

"His record of 72 goals from just 117 starts was comparable with any top striker in European football," it added, describing Dzeko's service to the club as "excellent".

City's striking option include last season's leading Premier League top scorer Sergio Aguero and Wilfried Bony while Raheem Sterling became the most expensive English player signing in the Premier League when he joined from Liverpool. (Writing by Ian Chadband; editing by Martyn Herman)