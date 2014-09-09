MANCHESTER, Sept 9 Manchester United director Bobby Charlton believes the club's absence from European competition this season will aid their recovery as they begin a "great adventure" under new manager Louis van Gaal.

The former European Cup and World Cup winner, who scored 247 goals in 754 appearances for United, said he was sure the team would improve after taking two points from three Premier League games and were "set fair" to revive the club's glory days.

"It seems strange that Manchester United is not involved in European football for a season," he said in a report on the club website (www.manutd.com). "It's crazy, but maybe it can make things easier for us.

"We have started with some new players, we have not been playing well, but we will play well. I think that it's going to be a great adventure of how we pull ourselves back around and get back to the way it used to be."

United are without a win in four games this season, including a humiliating 4-0 League Cup defeat at third tier MK Dons, and await their first competitive victory under Van Gaal.

"He has given me and most of us fans some good news and it is good news," added Charlton, referring to the Dutchman's series of major signings in the transfer window.

"We won't struggle, definitely," he said. "We won't struggle any more. We are set fair.

"It is just such a strange environment the way that it's all happened, that Manchester United is out of the news, but it won't be for very long."

United dominated the European transfer activity during the summer window, spending more than 150 million pounds ($241.58 million) in a spectacular spree to bring in six international players, including a British record fee of 59.7 million pounds (96.09 million US dollar) for Argentine winger Angel Di Maria.

