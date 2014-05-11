SOUTHAMPTON, England May 11 Ryan Giggs says he expects the decision on his future and the identity of Manchester United's next manger - which may or may not be the same thing - to be revealed next week after completing his four-game stint in the hot seat.

The Welsh midfielder stepped into the breach when David Moyes's woeful 10-month spell ended last month and oversaw his last game as manager in a 1-1 draw at Southampton as United's worst season for 24 years dribbled to a suitably low-key close.

Giggs, who came off the bench for a cameo at Old Trafford in midweek, remained in the dugout on Sunday as Juan Mata's exquisite second half free kick cancelled out England hopeful Rickie Lambert's first half strike for the hosts.

It left Giggs with a record of two wins, one loss and one draw from his four games in charge and whetted his appetite for more.

The 40-year-old, who has made a record 963 appearances for the club and appeared in every season since the Premier League started in 1992, is yet to make a decision on whether he will continue to play next season or if he will take further steps to becoming a permanent manager, a role he has revelled in over the last few weeks.

"It's been an experience with ups and downs but I've enjoyed it. I didn't want that second half to end," Giggs told a news conference as United ended the season in seventh place and out of the European slots for next season while neighbours Manchester City secured the title.

"I think I will decide within the next week (about my own future) and I think the managerial situation will be sorted out in the next week.

"I need to decide what I want to do, whether to play on or not, whether to stay on in the (United) staff and what position that will be, or whether to take a year off."

With United poised to appoint a new manager and Dutchman Louis van Gaal firm favourite to land the job, Giggs says he will have to make a decision on his own future quickly but would be open to working under another manager at Old Trafford.

"All the options are open to me and I'll look at everything," he said.

SAME BOAT

Southampton manager Mauricio Pochettino's future is uncertain despite an impressive spell in charge after replacing Nigel Adkins in January last year.

The Argentine said that talks with the club owners will take place on Monday to establish their plans whether he remains part of them.

He has led Southampton to eighth place and their best Premier League points tally (56 from 38 matches), and his performance has attracted admiring glances from suitors, with Tottenham Hotspur linked with a move for the former Espanyol manager.

"I still have one more year left on my contract," Pochettino said. "It's only normal that these rumours will start cropping up.

"Tomorrow we're going to sit down and we're going to talk.

"This is the end of a five-year project and we've achieved what we wanted, taking this club from League One and establishing it in the Premier League.

"Now a new project has to start. The board has to decide how this happens."

(Editing by Mitch Phillips)