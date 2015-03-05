LONDON, March 5 Manchester United defender Jonny Evans says he did not spit at Newcastle United's Papiss Cisse during Wednesday's 1-0 Premier League victory at St James' Park.

Television replays appeared to show the Northern Ireland international spitting in the direction of Cisse, who was on the ground after they had tangled in the first half.

Cisse then reacts angrily and seems to return the compliment.

In a statement issued by Manchester United on Thursday, Evans said: "I am shocked to have seen the media coverage from last night's match. I would like to make it clear that I did not spit at Papiss Cisse.

"I was totally unaware of any spitting incident and had assumed that the issue at the time was with the challenge and his attempted retaliation to the tackle from the floor.

"It is not in my character or in my nature to spit at anybody nor is it something I have ever done or would ever do. It is certainly not something that I did last night."

Both managers, United's Louis van Gaal and Newcastle's John Carver, said they had not seen the incident.

Neither player was cautioned during the match but the Football Association could act once it has received a report from the referee Anthony Taylor. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Toby Davis)