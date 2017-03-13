January signing Morgan Schneiderlin believes fellow Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has the potential to become an all-time great for England.

Barkley, overlooked for the last three England squads, staked a claim for inclusion in this month's internationals after helping set up two of Everton's three goals in their win over West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

"Ross is a very, very good player," Schneiderlin, who joined Everton from Manchester United, told British media. "He's a player who has every quality to be... one of the greatest players in England.

"I'm not the (England) manager but he deserves to be there and show what he can do.

"He's someone who has worked very, very hard. Even the year before, all the press and everyone was very critical of him but he's still young, he's still learning every time."

The 23-year-old was criticised by Everton manager Ronald Koeman for his inconsistent performances earlier this season but has since responded with a series of strong displays.

"You should appreciate him because he's the kind of player who has a lot of technique, a lot of awareness, both feet, he's strong, he has everything," Frenchman Schneiderlin added.

"I think a team needs to give him this platform to express himself because he can pick a pass, he can score goals, he can run, he's strong, he has a bit of everything."

England manager Gareth Southgate will this week name his squad for a friendly against Germany in Dortmund on March 22, followed by a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley four days later.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)