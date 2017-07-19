Everton midfielder Barkley out for a month after surgery

Britain Football Soccer - Everton v Watford - Premier League - Goodison Park - 12/5/17 Everton's Ross Barkley celebrates scoring their first goal Reuters / Andrew Yates Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details.

LONDON (Reuters) - Everton midfielder Ross Barkley has had groin surgery and will be out for four weeks, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Barkley, who did not travel with Everton's squad to a pre-season training game in the Netherlands and also missed a trip to Tanzania earlier this month because of the injury, is now a doubt for the start of the new season.

Everton begin their Premier League campaign at home to Stoke City on Aug. 12.

"Ross Barkley underwent surgery today on his groin," Everton said in a statement on their website. "The surgery has been a success and he is expected to be able to return to play in approximately four weeks."

Barkley, 23, has yet to sign a new contract with Everton and has been linked by British media with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.