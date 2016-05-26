Britain Football Soccer - Sunderland v Everton - Barclays Premier League - The Stadium of Light - 11/5/16Sunderland's Wahbi Khazri in action with Everton's Gareth BarryReuters / Russell CheyneLivepic/Files

Everton's veteran midfielder Gareth Barry has scotched any notion of imminent retirement, saying his commitment to top-level soccer has not waned as he looks ahead to a 20th campaign in the Premier League.

The 35-year-old, Everton's player of the season, is third on the all-time Premier League appearance list, with 595 matches under his belt, behind Frank Lampard and Ryan Giggs.

Barry, a league winner during his time with Manchester City, will overtake Giggs' all-time record of 632 games if he features in all 38 fixtures next term.

"You've got to keep that desire and make sure you are driving into training every day wanting to give 100 percent," Barry told the club's website (www.evertonfc.com).

"I want to keep going because there is plenty of time after football to relax. Whilst you can still play football, why not keep doing it?".

Everton finished 11th in the league this season.

