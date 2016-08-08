Everton's Gareth Barry says the arrival of new coach Ronald Koeman is keeping him motivated ahead of his 20th season in the Premier League.

The 35-year-old Barry holds the record for Premier League starts, having begun 573 matches during his time with Aston Villa, Manchester City and Everton, but says he is as motivated as ever following Koeman's arrival.

"No matter what you have done in your career, there's always someone to win over," Barry told Everton's website ahead of the club's league opener against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. "Now it's going to be Ronald Koeman -- it's as simple as that.

"There's always a new experience coming along and now it's the new manager. He's someone who has done everything as a player and has hit the ground running with his managerial career as well. I'm looking forward to working under him."

