SHOWCASE-Soccer-Everton set sights on transfer targets as Europe beckons
May 19 Everton are setting their sights on transfer window targets as they gear up to meet the demands of European football next season, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.
Aug 15 Congo forward Yannick Bolasie has joined Everton from Crystal Palace on a five-year contract, both Premier League clubs announced on Monday.
Financial terms were undisclosed but media reports said Everton had paid an initial fee of 25 million pounds ($32.19 million) for the 27-year-old.
Bolasie, who joined Palace from Bristol City in 2012, follows recent new recruits Ashley Williams, Idrissa Gueye, Maarten Stekelenburg and Shani Tarashaj to Everton.
"It was a no-brainer to come here but now I've come to Everton, the job is not done. I've got to work hard and feel my way in. I'm ready and up for the challenge," he said in a statement.
($1 = 0.7766 pounds) (Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
May 19 Everton are setting their sights on transfer window targets as they gear up to meet the demands of European football next season, manager Ronald Koeman said on Friday.
LONDON, May 19 Harry Kane’s four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.