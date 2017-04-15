Soccer-Wenger says Cup triumph has no bearing on his future
LONDON, May 27 If it does transpire that Arsenal's 2-1 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea was manager Arsene Wenger's final game in charge it will have been a memorable way to sign off.
* Everton beat Burnley 3-1
* Jagielka scrambled Everton ahead in 49th minute
* Burnley levelled through a Vokes penalty
* Mirallas hit post for Everton
* Deflected Barkley shot put Everton in front
* Fine Lukaku goal secured win for the hosts
* Everton next at West Ham, Burnley host Manchester United
EVERTON 3 BURNLEY 1
April 15 Everton midfielder Ross Barkley ended a difficult week off the field by inspiring his team too an eighth straight home win with a 3-1 victory over Burnley at Goodison Park in the Premier League on Saturday.
Barkley's shot, deflected off Burnley defender Ben Mee, put Everton 2-1 up in the 71st minute and the league's top scorer Romelu Lukaku made sure of the win three minutes later with his 24th strike of the season.
England international Barkley had been the victim of an assault in a bar on Sunday and was then at the centre of a controversial column in The Sun newspaper. He was given a standing ovation when he was substituted in the final moments.
A 52nd-minute Sam Vokes penalty had brought Burnley level after Phil Jagielka had scrambled Everton ahead three minutes earlier. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON, May 27 Chelsea coach Antonio Conte rued his side’s slow start to Saturday’s FA Cup final, and a controversial decision by the referee that set Arsenal on their way to victory, dashing his hopes of a league championship and FA Cup double in his first season in England.