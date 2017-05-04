Sampaoli is no better than sacked Bauza, says Maradona
BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona criticised the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina coach, saying the Copa America winning manager was no better than his disappointing predecessor.
Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is keen to improve on his breakthrough season at the club after signing a new five-year contract on Wednesday.
The 20-year-old, who joined Ronald Koeman's side last August from Sheffield United, has made 10 appearances so far this season, scoring his maiden goal in 4-0 victory over Hull City in March.
"I hadn't expected things to move as fast ... and I'm working hard every day to improve," Calvert-Lewin told the club website. "I'm learning every day in training and in the games, so I can't ask for much more.
"It only feels like yesterday when I was signing for Everton, so to be here now is a great feeling.
"My leap into the first-team was a bit quicker than expected ... and I'm now really enjoying being part of the first-team squad."
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)
BUENOS AIRES Diego Maradona criticised the appointment of Jorge Sampaoli as Argentina coach, saying the Copa America winning manager was no better than his disappointing predecessor.
LONDON Cricket South Africa launched its new T20 Global League in London on Monday, announcing the host cities and owners of the eight teams ahead of the player draft on Aug. 19.