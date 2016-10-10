Everton have improved defensively this season because new manager Ronald Koeman has put more emphasis on a high work rate and greater solidity, right back Seamus Coleman said.

Former manager Roberto Martinez played a more attacking style of football but under Koeman Everton have lost only one of their first seven Premier League games of the season to climb to fifth in the table.

"It's difficult doing these interviews because it looks as though you are hammering the old regime and that's not the case. Every manager is different. Roberto played a more open game and made no secret of that," Coleman told reporters.

The Merseyside club have conceded five league goals, the second best record in the top fight behind Tottenham Hotspur, after shipping 55 last season to finish 11th in a disappointing campaign under Martinez.

"He liked his full backs getting high and unfortunately at times we conceded too many goals. This manager wants us to be solid first and then build on that with the quality attacking players," the 27-year-old Coleman added.

"It's not a case of one being wrong and one right but we are more solid this season. Every time a manager comes in he puts a twist on things. This one is big on work-rate. He is demanding the best from us."

Everton travel to league leaders Manchester City on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)