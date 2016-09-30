* Everton settle for 1-1 draw at home to Crystal Palace

* Visiting striker Benteke earns a point at Goodison Park

* Benteke has five goals in six games against Everton

* Lukaku gave hosts the lead with first-half free kick

* Belgian forward has four goals in five games v Palace

* Everton next visit Man City, Palace host West Ham

EVERTON 1 CRYSTAL PALACE 1

Sept 30 Everton moved up to third place in the Premier League despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Crystal Palace as they kicked off the weekend programme in a feisty encounter on Friday.

Christian Benteke earned Palace a point when he powered a header into the net past helpless keeper Maarten Stekelenburg five minutes after the break from Joel Ward's cross.

It was his fifth goal in six matches against Everton.

His Belgium team mate Romelu Lukaku had given the hosts the lead in the 35th when he bent a free kick over the wall after Damien Delaney was penalised for a high boot on Phil Jagielka, although the Everton defender had appeared to handle the ball.

Palace have proved lucky opponents for Lukaku, who has scored four goals in his last five top-flight appearances against the south London side who stay in seventh spot. (Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by Martyn Herman)