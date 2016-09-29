Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has distanced himself from reports linking him with the England job after Sam Allardyce resigned on Tuesday but said managing the national side would be the "pinnacle" of his career.

On Tuesday Allardyce, who was England manager for 67 days, quit after being secretly filmed by undercover Daily Telegraph reporters as he offered advice on how to "get around" rules on player transfers.

England caretaker manager Gareth Southgate, Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, Steve Bruce and Pardew have been linked to the role in the British media.

"Howe said this morning it was the pinnacle for any Englishman's career, I agree with that," Pardew told reporters when asked about the England job on Thursday.

"I'm so lucky to have this football club (Crystal Palace)..., the chairman and I have a great relationship. They have shown me great faith and I have a team I have a good feeling about. England have a good manager in charge with Gareth.

"I'm very happy with where this club is right now. I don't want to leave. This is where I want to be right now. It's a special place for me. It's too good to leave."

Pardew said winger Wilfried Zaha is in contention to return from a hamstring injury against Everton on Friday while striker Jonathan Benteke will be out for three to four months with a knee injury picked up in training.

Palace, who are seventh in the Premier League, will look for their fourth successive league victory when they travel to face fifth-placed Everton at Goodison Park on Friday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)