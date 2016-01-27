Jan 27 Everton's young Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu is hoping to add goals to his game by switching to a more central role, similar to that of Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid, with the Premier League club.

The 21-year-old has been Everton's creator-in-chief this season, his nine assists putting him behind only Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in the league charts.

However, the former Barcelona player has scored just twice in 21 league appearances this campaign.

While playing down any comparisons with Ronaldo, the Portuguese three times World Player of the Year who has scored 16 in La Liga so far this season, Deulofeu would like to follow his lead positionally.

"Cristiano has a lot to his game -- he's good in the air, his shooting is perfect, his left foot perfect. And he's more of a striker than a winger now," the player told British media on Wednesday.

"I'm a winger now but in the future I want to play more in the middle. When you're there you have a lot more opportunities to score more. I would like to do like him, though, start wide and go in middle, as a No 10 or 9."

Deulofeu insisted he was in no hurry to make the switch and was happy to play wherever manager Roberto Martinez utilised him on the field.

"I've not told the manager because Ross Barkley is an out and out No 10 and Rom (Romelu Lukaku) a striker, so now it's difficult," Deulofeu said.

"The manager needs me on the right wing and the decision is his. Me? I say maybe in the future but now I am happy on the wing."

Deulofeu will hope to guide Everton to the League Cup finals, when the Toffees take on Manchester City in the semi-final second leg on Wednesday, having won the first leg at Goodison Park 2-1. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Alan Baldwin)