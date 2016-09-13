LONDON Everton have pledged to donate 200,000 pounds ($265,760) to five-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery in his battle against cancer, the Merseyside club said.

Lowery was just two when he was first diagnosed with the life-threatening illness. His parents have launched a fundraising campaign for his treatment in the United States which would cost 700,000 pounds.

"Everton Football Club has pledged a donation of 200,000 pounds to support Bradley Lowery in his brave battle," the club said in a statement on their website (www.evertonfc.com).

"We wish Bradley every success and he has the love and support of every Evertonian."

Everton, who secured a 3-0 win at Sunderland on Monday, host Middlesbrough on Saturday.

($1 = 0.7526 pounds)

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)