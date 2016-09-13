Manchester City romp to win at Watford to ensure third place
Manchester City made sure of third place in the Premier League when they romped to a 5-0 win at Watford on Sunday to ensure a Champions League berth for next season.
LONDON Everton have pledged to donate 200,000 pounds ($265,760) to five-year-old Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery in his battle against cancer, the Merseyside club said.
Lowery was just two when he was first diagnosed with the life-threatening illness. His parents have launched a fundraising campaign for his treatment in the United States which would cost 700,000 pounds.
"Everton Football Club has pledged a donation of 200,000 pounds to support Bradley Lowery in his brave battle," the club said in a statement on their website (www.evertonfc.com).
"We wish Bradley every success and he has the love and support of every Evertonian."
Everton, who secured a 3-0 win at Sunderland on Monday, host Middlesbrough on Saturday.
KATHMANDU An American climber on Mount Everest died on Sunday, officials said, the third death on the world's highest mountain in the past month and raising safety concerns for climbers.