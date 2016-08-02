Everton have signed Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye on a four-year deal from second-tier Aston Villa, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old, who joined Villa from French side Lille last season, made 38 appearances for the Midlands team, who were relegated from England's top-flight last season.

No financial details were disclosed but British media estimated the deal was worth about seven million pounds ($9.33 million).

"I am very happy to be here at Everton and I am very happy and excited to put on the Blue shirt to start the new season here," Gueye told Everton's website (www.evertonfc.com).

"Everton is a big team with big players and great fans. I have played a season with Aston Villa which was a hard season but I think my style is good for the Premier League."

The Senegal international made 134 appearances for Lille, and helped the club win the Ligue 1 title in 2011.

($1 = 0.7505 pounds)

