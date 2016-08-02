Triple crown: Monaco or F1 championship?
LONDON If Fernando Alonso were to beat the odds and win the Indianapolis 500 on May 28, the double Formula One world champion will be one step away from the 'Triple Crown of Motorsport'.
Everton have signed Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye on a four-year deal from second-tier Aston Villa, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
The 26-year-old, who joined Villa from French side Lille last season, made 38 appearances for the Midlands team, who were relegated from England's top-flight last season.
No financial details were disclosed but British media estimated the deal was worth about seven million pounds ($9.33 million).
"I am very happy to be here at Everton and I am very happy and excited to put on the Blue shirt to start the new season here," Gueye told Everton's website (www.evertonfc.com).
"Everton is a big team with big players and great fans. I have played a season with Aston Villa which was a hard season but I think my style is good for the Premier League."
The Senegal international made 134 appearances for Lille, and helped the club win the Ligue 1 title in 2011.
($1 = 0.7505 pounds)
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)
Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson is happy at the Premier League club and is not looking to leave unless the Welsh side want to sell him.