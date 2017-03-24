Djokovic excited by 'new vibe' with Agassi
PARIS Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he is excited to have created a "new vibe" by inviting Andre Agassi to work with him during the French Open which starts on Sunday.
LONDON Everton suffered a double blow ahead of next weekend's Liverpool derby with two players injured on duty for Ireland against Wales at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Friday.
Fullback Seamus Coleman faces a long spell on the sidelines after breaking his leg following a horror challenge from Wales defender Neil Taylor while midfielder James McCarthy pulled out of Friday's game moments before the start with a recurring hamstring injury.
The same injury has restricted McCarthy's recent club appearances and news of his latest setback is likely to further strain the relationship between Everton manager Ronald Koeman and Ireland boss Martin O'Neill, who ignored the Dutchman's plea not to play McCarthy in another qualifier last year, dismissing his unhappiness as "nonsense."
Liverpool host Everton on April 1.
(Reporting by Neil Robinson)
PARIS He might have arrived in Paris in great shape, having lost only one match on clay this season, but Rafa Nadal is still wary of the threat posed by his French Open first-round opponent, the unpredictable Benoit Paire.